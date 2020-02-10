comscore Hawaii Pacific sweeps Hilo in doubleheader | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Pacific sweeps Hilo in doubleheader

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific University baseball team swept Sunday’s doubleheader with Hawaii Hilo at Hans L’Orange Field, handing the Vulcans their third and fourth losses since arriving on Oahu. Read more

