Hawaii Pacific sweeps Hilo in doubleheader

The Hawaii Pacific University baseball team swept Sunday’s doubleheader with Hawaii Hilo at Hans L’Orange Field, handing the Vulcans their third and fourth losses since arriving on Oahu. The Vulcans faced the University of Hawaii earlier in the weekend, losing both outings.

The Sharks (2-2) added to their suffering, utilizing a two-run triple by senior Jared Bannister in the eighth inning to overcome the Vulcans (2-4) in an 8-7 victory in Sunday’s opener. In a shortened seven-inning second game, the Sharks grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 4-2 victory to complete the sweep.