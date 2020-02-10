Undefeated Hawaii men’s volleyball retains No. 1 spot

Undefeated Hawaii remained at No. 1 in today’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Men’s Division I-II Top 15 poll, the Rainbow Warriors (12-0) receiving 11 of the 16 first-place votes.

For a second week in a row, BYU (12-0) picked up the remaining five votes in staying at No. 2.

UC Santa Barbara (8-2) stayed at No. 3 while Long Beach State (7-1) and UC Irvine (7-4) traded places at Nos. 4 and 5.

UC San Diego moved back into the poll at No. 15, giving the Big West five ranked teams for the second time in three weeks. The only conference member not ranked is Cal State Northridge (2-9).

Hawaii makes its second road trip of the season later this week, playing at No. 12 Stanford (5-5) on Friday and Saturday.