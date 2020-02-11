2 dead, 2 injured in head-on collision near Punaluu

Two people, including a child, have died in head-on collision on Kamehameha Highway north of Punaluu tonight.

A report from the Honolulu Emergency Services stated that the incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. at 53-834 Kamehameha Highway and that were two decedents and two other patients involved in the two-car collision.

EMS pronounced the deaths of a male child and female adult involved in the accident. Their ages have not been released. Two other patients, a 38-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, were transported from the scene in serious condition.

Honolulu police have closed both directions of the highway in the area.