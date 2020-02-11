Cool, wet conditions persist as snow dusts summits

While a slew of flood advisories are now expired, another system is on the way, maintaining cool and wet conditions across most Hawaiian isles today.

A winter weather advisory also remains in effect for Haleakala and Big Isle summits, where high winds, freezing rain and snow are expected at elevations as low as 8,500 feet through this evening.

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, has lowered a high surf warning this morning to a high surf advisory for north and west shores of Niihau to Maui, in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Surf is expected to reach 15 to 22 feet today before lowering to 10 to 15 feet tonight along north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, as well as north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf of 12 to 16 feet today is expected to lower to 8 to 12 feet tonight along west shores of Oahu and Molokai.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say a low pressure system north-northeast of the Big Island will gradually move closer to the state, keeping cool and wet conditions across most of the state today.

The cool breezes and relatively low dew points near 60 degrees Fahrenheit “will keep a wintertime chill” in the air through mid-morning over most areas, while a slight chance of thunderstorms is possible for Maui this afternoon.

The area of low pressure should weaken and move west of the isles Wednesday and dissipate by Thursday.

With showers likely to continue over Maui and the Big Island today, forecasters expect up to two inches of additional snow, along with ice accumulation, and have a winter weather advisory in place until 6 p.m. today.

A high wind advisory also remains in effect for Big Island summits, with northwest winds of 45 to 55 mph, and localized gusts up to 65 mph, through 6 p.m. today.

Travel to the summits is not recommended until winds have subsided.

A small craft advisory for most isle waters also remains in place until 6 a.m. Wednesday.