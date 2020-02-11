Kauai police open murder investigation after man is found dead near highway

Police have opened a second-degree murder investigation after a man was found dead along the side of Kuhio Highway on Feb. 6.

He has been identified as 57-year-old Paul Christie, who was living on Kauai but had no permanent address.

An autopsy revealed that Christie died as a result of injuries consistent with a homicide, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information should call Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce at 241-1602 or KPD dispatch at 241-1711. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300 or visit crimestopperskauai.org.