Kauai police open murder investigation after man is found dead near highway

Police have opened a second-degree murder investigation after a man was found dead along the side of Kuhio Highway on Feb. 6.
He has been identified as 57-year-old Paul Christie, who was living on Kauai but had no permanent address.
An autopsy revealed that Christie died as a result of injuries consistent with a homicide, police said in a news release.
Anyone with information should call Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce at 241-1602 or KPD dispatch at 241-1711. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300 or visit crimestopperskauai.org.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.