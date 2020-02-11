Column: Young Brothers’ rate increase would invest in local ranchers

The mottos “Local Matters” and “Farm to Table” may seem like marketing buzz words, but for those of us working daily to create a food-sustaining future for Hawaii, these words are our core. Read more

The mottos “Local Matters” and “Farm to Table” may seem like marketing buzz words, but for those of us working daily to create a food-sustaining future for Hawaii, these words are our core. Agriculture is much more than just growing food. Farmers must ensure that their businesses are producing enough to make ends meet — and that their products meet and exceed health standards.

It is encouraging to hear state leaders express a greater willingness to invest in local agricultural endeavors, but creating positive change requires investments — like the interisland transport of goods.

Right now, Young Brothers, LLC (YB) is seeking approval from the state Public Utilities Commission to raise its shipping rates. As a third-generation rancher and supplier of cattle for food sustainability, I support YB’s proposal. I want to ensure that quality services take place at all times on the pier, and it is imperative that YB provide a dependable atmosphere for our working relationship now and in the future.

For years, I have negotiated the sale and shipping of livestock. Animal welfare is of utmost priority to me and my company. Therefore, the employees and equipment in our industry must perform at the highest level. To achieve this, the cattle industry and our interisland shipping company must be able to compromise.

Hawaii Meats works with more than 100 ranchers across the state, and we depend on weekly transfers. Hawaii collectively has about 1,300 ranches with a range of 80,000 to 100,000 cattle island-wide. The estimated value of the state’s livestock industry is more than $68 million, annually. Land is essential to ensuring grass-fed livestock, so it’s no surprise that nearly 60% of the state’s cattle is raised on the Big Island.

Moving livestock within our state is critical to our business and to our value system of providing local food to local families. YB has been a great partner to Hawaii Meats, and is instrumental in bettering our food security and the helping to grow our ranching community.

As ranchers, our values on how we raise animals and how they are treated extend well beyond the pasture. We have a responsibility to ensure good management practices for the transportation of livestock. If we are dedicated to providing the best food for our local families, we must do all we can to keep our local livestock healthy and thriving in the islands.

The impact of animal health and well-being is dependent on the components of livestock transport. We have worked closely with YB over the years in establishing the best practices for transport, including how to handle the animals pre- and post-transport.

It is imperative to minimize animal stress when handling them during the loading and unloading process. Transporting live loads of cattle is much different than static freight. Responsible livestock haulers play an important role in making sure animals reach their destination safely.

YB has expressed that the rate increase is necessary to invest in ramps, lifts, hustlers, vessel and harbor improvements. While any rate increase is unfavorable, intrastate transportation is critical to our livestock businesses. To do good business, we must invest in it. We must work together to find solutions for the betterment of the local cattle industry. Investing in facility design for better transport procedures is a huge step in the right direction.

Robert Farias is co-founder of Hawaii Meats.