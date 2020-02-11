Off the News: Bracing for the coronavirus

When it comes to public health and safety — particularly now, amid coronavirus concerns — all “gray” areas must be dispelled. Quickly. Read more

When it comes to public health and safety — particularly now, amid coronavirus concerns — all “gray” areas must be dispelled. Quickly.

The federal government has designated Honolulu’s international airport as 1 of 11 where flights into the U.S. from China can be funneled due to the coronavirus outbreak. But as Mayor Kirk Caldwell relayed on Friday, that decision “was just dropped on us,” leaving a question of “who does the enforcing?” should the need arise for law-enforcement to get involved with quarantine. Luckily, so far, Hawaii has no confirmed cases of coronavirus. But now is the time to get emergency protocols straight, not when an emergency hits.

Leahi, Makalei beach access restored

After nearly seven weeks of blocked access, the narrow shoreline path atop a seawall, stretching between Leahi and Makalei beach parks, is again open for foot traffic. Citing safety concerns, the city Parks and Recreation Department had installed metal fences on either end of the path, which edges waterfront residences. In 2012, a woman who claimed she was injured while stepping between Leahi Beach Park and the walkway sued the city and the state; the lawsuit was settled for $275,000. The city’s metal fences had rightly prompted an outpouring of complaints. Now, warning signs addressing safety will likely serve as a better fix.