Quickbites: UH Baseball ‘Grand Slam Celebration,’ Localicious Hawai’i Art and Poetry Contest

GRAND SLAM

The University of Hawaii baseball team held a “Grand Slam” benefit Sunday. Twelve restaurants and beverage distributors provided food and drink for more than 500 people. Coach Mike Trapasso said the event earned about $90,000, which will go toward food, equipment and summer school tuition for the players.

ART WITH A CULINARY CONNECTION

Student work paying tribute to island foods through pictures and rhyme are on display at the State Capitol.

The pieces are winners in the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation’s 2019 Localicious Hawai‘i Art and Poetry Contest, which drew 199 entries from 31 public and private schools across the state. The theme was “My Favorite Dish Made With a Locally Grown, Caught, or Raised Product.”

Overall winners were Katelyn Matsumoto, an eighth-grader at Kapolei Middle School, for her poster on making poke; and Tyler Gouveia, first-grader at Ho‘okena Elementary School, for his poem, an ode to menpachi:

Menpachi is from the ocean

It’s like a magic potion

The whole family goes to fish

Catching menpachi is our wish

We put shrimp on our pole

Three menpachi is our goal

Dad takes off the scales and cut it

Mom puts it in the pan and cooks it

Rylan and Tyler sit at the table and eat it!

Winners were chosen in three age groups in both art and poetry categories. All the work will be on display in the foyer of the Capitol’s Chambers Level through Tuesday. Winners were awarded gift cards; the two top winners will be treated to a class party thrown by a local chef.

