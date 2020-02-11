Cheng’s last-second putback puts Kahuku into OIA basketball title game

Oscar Cheng hustled for a putback with 1.8 seconds left as No. 4 Kahuku escaped with a 59-58 win over No. 7 Leilehua in the semifinals of the Oahu Interscholastic Association playoffs. Read more

Oscar Cheng hustled for a putback with 1.8 seconds left as No. 4 Kahuku escaped with a 59-58 win over No. 7 Leilehua in the semifinals of the Oahu Interscholastic Association playoffs.

The Red Raiders will meet Moanalua, which defeated Kalaheo in the other semifinal, on Wednesday at McKinley Student Council Gym.

Cheng’s hustle play came after Leilehua’s Bernard Tobias missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 11.4 seconds to play. Cheng grabbed the rebound, made the outlet pass and sprinted as he always does down the court. Sophomore Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola’s 15-foot baseline jumper missed, but Cheng was there alone to retrieve the ball and give Kahuku the win.

“I saw it coming and I made sure I got the board and put it right back up. In that situation, I couldn’t think (about the clock). I just had to make the play,” said Cheng, a 6-foot-9 senior who led Kahuku with 16 points.

“We got the shot (by Kahuku) we wanted, but we didn’t account for the back side,” Leilehua coach Chad Townsend said.

Lokahi Enos scored 14, including eight in the third quarter, and Robbie Sauvao tallied 11, knocking down three 3-pointers in the opening quarter as the Red Raiders surged to a 10-2 lead.

Leilehua’s 2-2-1 full-court press was persistent, however, and the Mules tied the game at 31 by halftime.

Tobias (14 points) caught fire in the fourth quarter, stroking three treys from NBA range over Kahuku’s 2-3 matchup zone.

After Aviel Palmer raced downcourt to score on a fast break, he hit the ensuing and-1 free throw to give Leilehua a 55-53 lead with 3:42 remaining. Landyn Jumawan (14 points) sank a foul shot to make it 56-53 with 2:10 to go. After a steal and layup by Jumawan, the Mules were still ahead by three, 58-55, with 1:24 left.

Cheng hustled for an offensive board and follow shot with 1:06 left, and Leilehua ran the clock down before Kahuku finally fouled with 11.4 seconds remaining.

Leilehua (17-6) will meet Kalaheo for third place on Wednesday.

ILH playoffs

Maryknoll 55, Damien 51

Sage Tolentino scored 18 points, Niko Robben 16 and Liko Soares 10 to lead the Spartans past the Monarchs in an ILH playoff game at Maryknoll on Monday.

The Spartans advance to play at Kamehameha on Wednesday for the ILH tournament championship.

Bryce Forbes scored 15 and Hayden Bayudan added 12 for the Monarchs, who received the ILH’s third state berth with a victory over Mid-Pacific on Saturday.