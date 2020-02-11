comscore Cheng’s last-second putback puts Kahuku into OIA basketball title game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Cheng’s last-second putback puts Kahuku into OIA basketball title game

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Oscar Cheng hustled for a putback with 1.8 seconds left as No. 4 Kahuku escaped with a 59-58 win over No. 7 Leilehua in the semifinals of the Oahu Interscholastic Association playoffs. Read more

