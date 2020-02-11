comscore Drew Buggs gets an assist for Hawaii basketball team’s success | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Drew Buggs gets an assist for Hawaii basketball team’s success

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Here is a cold fact about Hawaii point guard Drew Buggs: His Twitter handle is “Stone Cold Drew” because of his basketball handles. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 10, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 11, 2020

Scroll Up