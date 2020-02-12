High surf advisory in effect for east facing shores of all isles

A high surf advisory has been issued for the east facing shores of isles from Kauai to Hawaii island, in effect through 6 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said increasing trades, along with short-to-moderate, easterly waves will result in surf above 8 feet along exposed east facing shores through Thursday. The surf could drop below advisory level Friday, but will remain elevated through the weekend.

Surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected along east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Hawaii island.

Officials warn of breaking waves and strong rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice from ocean safety officials. Boaters should keep an eye out for recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.

A small craft advisory for waters around most Hawaiian isles, due to east winds of 20 to 30 knots, with higher gusts, and seas of 7 to 11 feet, also remains in effect through 6 a.m. Friday.