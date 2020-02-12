Rally planned today for unmarried, pregnant Maryknoll Middle School director who was let go

A rally is scheduled at Maryknoll School this afternoon to support the former director of the middle school, a single woman who was 8 months pregnant when she was let go around Jan. 31.

Friends and supporters of Michelle Gabriel plan to protest at Maryknoll at 3 p.m. today in front of the high school at 1402 Punahou Street.

Gabriel graduated from Maryknoll in 1999 and then worked there for 16 years, including the last three as director of the middle school. This morning she was still listed as the middle school director on Maryknoll’s website.

“They know this is a wrong move,” said her 1999 classmate, Merlinda Garma, who works as a state deputy public defender. “I’m a proud graduate of Maryknoll, and also a practicing Catholic. She is unmarried. Those Catholic ideals are archaic. The school threw her a baby shower because she’s literally on the eve of giving birth and then they’re like, ‘You need to leave.’”

Maryknoll’s decision regarding Gabriel appears to be supported by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled unanimously in 2012 that federal discrimination laws do not apply to religious organizations in choosing their leaders.

A spokeswoman for Maryknoll said the school had no comment because it is a personnel issue. The Catholic Diocese of Hawaii said the issue was handled internally at the school.

Gabriel could not be reached for comment.

Garma said she and Gabriel were not close while they were at Maryknoll, but Garma plans to show up today to support her classmate.

“In high school, I was one of the dorky kids and she was one of the popular ones,” Garma said. “But she was always nice to me.”

In announcing today’s “Rally for Michelle,” organizers who graduated with her said Gabriel “was discriminated against and wrongfully terminated from Maryknoll School after 16 years of employment for being pregnant out of wedlock.

“Perpetuating harm against pregnant women and engendering needless controversy damages Maryknoll’s brand with alumni, current students, prospective students, and the larger community.”