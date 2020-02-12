Teen threatened boy, 15, with skateboard in Chinatown robbery, police say

Honolulu police arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly robbed a 15-year-old boy in Chinatown Tuesday night.
Police said the suspect threatened to strike the victim with a skateboard at about 7:20 p.m.
The suspect allegedly used physical force, took the victim’s property and fled.
Police were called and the perpetrator was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
