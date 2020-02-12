comscore Man who struck girlfriend with hammer found guilty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man who struck girlfriend with hammer found guilty

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:47 p.m.

An Oahu Circuit Court jury found the 32-year-old man who used a hammer to attack his girlfriend guilty of second-degree attempted murder and unanimously found Tuesday that he should be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Read more

