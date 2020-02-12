comscore Nonprofit group says it is ready to manage Haiku Stairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nonprofit group says it is ready to manage Haiku Stairs

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang and Nina Wu gordonpang@staradvertiser.com nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:53 p.m.

The president of Friends of Ha‘iku Stairs said the nonprofit intends to put in a response to the city’s request for proposals for a group to repair, operate and manage the controversial hiking area. Read more

Previous Story
Merrie Monarch lineup announced, including an early return by Cazimero’s Halau Na Kamalei

Scroll Up