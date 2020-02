[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division I boys: Single-Elimination Tournament–Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m..

OIA Division I boys: Playoffs,

Championship–Kahuku vs. Moanalua, 25 minutes after OIA Division II final, at

McKinley; also, third-place–Kalaheo at Leilehua, 6 p.m., fifth-place–Kaiser at Kapolei, 6 p.m..

OIA Division II boys: Playoffs,

Championship–McKinley vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m., at McKinley.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division II boys state championships–Play-in match: Kamehameha-Hawaii at Castle, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

College: Colorado Christian vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division II boys: Hawaii Baptist vs. University Lab, 4:30 p.m. at Klum Gym.

ILH Division I-AA boys: Punahou at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I boys state championships: Quarterfinals–Kalani vs. King Kekaulike, 1 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Waiakea, 3 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Punahou, 7 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

HHSAA Division II boys state championships: Quarterfinals–Makua Lani vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m., field 6; Seabury Hall vs. Aiea, 3 p.m, field 7; Waipahu vs. Hawaii Prep, field 8; Castle/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m., field 15; all matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

College Men

Big West Conference

Friday

UC Merced at CSUN, 2 p.m.

Hawaii at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Hawaii at Stanford, 4 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

UC Santa Barbara at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Feb. 21

Westcliff at Long Beach State, 5 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 5 p.m.

Vanguard University at CSUN, 5 p.m.

College

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

At Les Murakami Stadium

Friday

Hawaii vs. North Dakota State, 6: 35 p.m.

Saturday

Hawaii vs. North Dakota State, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday

Hawaii vs. North Dakota State, 1:05 p.m.

Monday

Hawaii vs. North Dakota State, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 20

Hawaii vs. Washington State, 6:35 p.m.

Feb 21

Hawaii vs. Washington State, 6:35 p.m.

Feb 22

Hawaii vs. Washington State, 6:35 p.m.

Feb 23

Hawaii vs. Washington State, 1:05 p.m.

Prep basketball

ILH

Varsity boys Division I-AA Tournament

Punahou II 53, St. Louis II 36

Leading Scorers—Punahou II: Blake Shew 15, Dylan Yamada 9, Max Cronk 8, Lance Tamagawa 7. St. Louis II: Harvey Welch 9, Shadrach Coleman 8, Chaz Omura 8.

Kamehameha 57, Iolani 32

Leading Scorers—Kamehameha: Cade Trujillo 12, Chace Baliaris 9, Caleb Helenihi-Aweau 8. Iolani: Ryan Sunada 13, Hunter Schmidt 12

Varsity boys Division II Tournament

Hawaii Baptist 83, Le Jardin 64

Leading Scorers—Hawaii Baptist: Zach Qin 20, Makua Marumoto 14. Jordon Qin 11. Le Jardin: Steven Thomas 16, Austin Alana 14, Riley Brunel 12.

University Lab 45, Christian 27

Leading Scorers—University Lab: Colby Chun 20, Ikaika Machida 9. Christian: Sky Okamura 14, Jabez Alo-Alii 11.