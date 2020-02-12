Police investigating BJ Penn for DUI after speeding truck flips in Hilo

Hawaii County police said former mixed martial arts champion BJ Penn was injured in a one-vehicle accident after his truck lost control and flipped over Friday night on Highway 11 in Hilo.

Police are investiaging Penn for driving under the influence. He was taken to Hilo Medical Center for immediate care.

Police said reports of the crash came in at about 7:39 p.m. on Friday. Several calls had come in of a motor vehicle accident, with one caller reporting a “black truck speeding, losing control and flipped into the embankment fronting Prince Kuhio Plaza.”

Upon arrival, police found a black Toyota Tacoma truck up against two poles on the plaza. The truck was registered to M S Petroleum of a Puueo Street address in Hilo.

Police said the truck was driven by the a sole occupant, later identified as Jay Dee Penn, also known as UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn of Hilo.

Police are investigating several pending charges, including inattention to driving, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and consuming or possessing liquor while operating a motor vehicle.