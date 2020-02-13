2 injured, 1 critically, in 1-car crash in Mililani

A driver was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Mililani Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on Meheula Parkway near the intersection of Kuahelani Avenue.

Police said the male was traveling northbound on the roadway with a 23-year-old passenger at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

The vehicle traveled onto a center grass median then swerved back onto the roadway. Police said the vehicle crossed over two northbound lanes and struck a utility pole and tree.

Honolulu firefighters responded and extricated the driver and passenger from the vehicle.

Police said the driver was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition and his passenger was taken to Pali Momi Medical Center in serious condition.

Speed was a factor in the crash. It is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were involved.