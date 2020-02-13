Crews search for 2 Big Isle fishermen swept out to sea

The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for two fishermen presumed to have been swept into the ocean from the southeast side of the Big Island Wednesday evening.

The Coast Guard, along with Hawaii County fire and police, are searching for James Oyama, 63, and Jay Jara Oyama, 37. A family member reported the pair overdue at 5:46 a.m. today.

Hawaii County has deployed its Chopper 1 helicopter crew, along with ground parties, for the search, which are joined by the Coast Guard cutter, Joseph Gerczak, HC-130 Hercules airplane crew, and two MH-65 helicopter crews.

The Oyamas were reported to have gone fishing at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Whittington Beach Park in Naalehu, dressed in street clothes, and were expected to return by midnight.

First responders found their vehicle in the beach park, and their gear along the shore of a breaking surf zone.

Weather on scene includes light winds, excellent visibility, and 5-to-7-foot surf near shore.

Anyone with information is asked to call the command center at 842-2600.