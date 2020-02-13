Public meeting to be held Feb. 26 on proposed Wahiawa pedestrian bridge

The state Department of Transportation is holding an informational meeting on a proposed, pedestrian bridge to connect Whitmore Village to Wahiawa Town on Feb. 26.

The meeting is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Helemano Elementary School cafeteria in Wahiawa.

DOT officials say the pedestrian bridge is part of a larger project aiming to offer multiple modes of transportation between Whitmore Village and the Wahiawa Transit Center. The bridge — open to bicyclists and pedestrians — would cross over Kiikii stream.

At the meeting, officials will share information on the project, which is currently in the environmental compliance and preliminary engineering phase, as well as gather public input on the design and site selection process. Officials also want to hear of any environmental or social issues that are important to the community.

Helemano Elementary School is at 1001 Ihi Ihi Ave. in Wahiawa.