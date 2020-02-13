comscore Do It! | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Do It | Play

Do It!

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

Take an extended weekend to party with the E Komo Mai Festival, a four-day festival that is bringing an international roster of DJs to Honolulu. Read more

Previous Story
TLC postpones Saturday concert at Blaisdell Arena

Scroll Up