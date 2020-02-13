comscore ExtraFamily: Inspiring environmentalism through the power of music | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

ExtraFamily: Inspiring environmentalism through the power of music

  • By Ashley Adriano
  • Today
  • Updated 7:55 p.m.

Long-time bandmates “Doug Dirt” and “Airy Larry” of the Banana Slug String Band are playing their way through some of Oahu’s public libraries. Read more

Previous Story
TLC postpones Saturday concert at Blaisdell Arena

Scroll Up