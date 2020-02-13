ExtraFamily: Inspiring environmentalism through the power of music
Long-time bandmates “Doug Dirt” and “Airy Larry” of the Banana Slug String Band are playing their way through some of Oahu’s public libraries.
Fueled by a common passion that goes beyond music, long-time bandmates “Doug Dirt” and “Airy Larry” of the Banana Slug String Band are playing their way through some of Oahu’s public libraries. Starting Wednesday in Kailua, the musicians will use music to encourage youth to care about the environment.
The California group has played together for 35 years, traveling to 40 states and five countries, and performing for more than two million people.
The band’s discography spans 12 albums and includes songs like “The Water Recycle Boogie” and “Too Hot,” and has been included in schools’ curriculum and classes throughout the world.
The focus of the music is no surprise, since each band member is an environment science teacher.
“We’ve always hoped to empower kids to help their environment and help where they live,” guitarist Doug Greenfield said.
The band tailors their shows to the specific environment they’re visiting. They had a list of issues to choose from in planning for their performances here.
“In Hawaii, there’s very specific issues … fresh water, the coral reefs, whales, tourism, growing your own food…,” Greenfield said.
The focus they decided on: the ocean.