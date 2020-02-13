ExtraFamily: Waianae library to host ‘Trashion Fashion’ event

Students in grades 7 to 12 will get the chance to use their creative skills at the first Trashion Fashion event at the Waianae Public Library. Read more

Students in grades 7 to 12 will get the chance to use their creative skills at the first Trashion Fashion event at the Waianae Public Library.

Library technician Melissa Jordan created the event in hopes of helping to lessen the trash that goes into the islands’ landfills.

The Waianae Public Library will be providing recycled supplies for teens to transform into wearable garments that are ready for the catwalk.

Teens will be given a box of material and a set amount of time to come up with their creations. After time runs out, the fashion show will begin!

The idea for Trashion Fashion came to Jordan after seeing a similar event at a mainland library. She was fueled into action by the excitement of prom season being just around the corner.

Jordan thought the idea would be a great way to get teens involved with helping save their own environment, and the library hopes this will be the beginning of many more creative, hands-on events for teens.

RECYCLING

Trashion Fashion

>> When: 3 p.m. Wednesday

>> Where: Waianae Public Library

85-625 Farrington Highway

>> Cost: Free