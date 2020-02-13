comscore The original romantic comedy takes the stage in ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

The original romantic comedy takes the stage in ‘The Marriage of Figaro’

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:54 p.m.

It only seems fitting that at the last minute, Hawaii Opera Theatre had to find a replacement soprano for Mozart’s madcap opera, “The Marriage of Figaro.” Read more

Previous Story
TLC postpones Saturday concert at Blaisdell Arena

Scroll Up