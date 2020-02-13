comscore Geremy Robinson leads Na Menehune to another OIA championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Geremy Robinson leads Na Menehune to another OIA championship

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Geremy Robinson scored 19 points and DiAeris McRaven had 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as No. 8 Moanalua held on for a 56-48 win over No. 4 Kahuku to repeat as the Oahu Interscholastic Association Division I boys basketball champion on Wednesday night at McKinley. Read more

