Wahine basketball comes back to beat CSUN, runs streak to 6

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to six games with a come-from-behind victory over visiting Cal State Northridge as 477 looked on at the Stan Sheriff Center tonight. The Wahine won 70-66 despite trailing by 11 at halftime.

Amy Atwell was team-high with 17 points, including a 3-pointer with 53 seconds left, giving Hawaii its first lead of the game, 62-59. Nae Nae Calhoun’s free throw had tied it at 59 with less than two minutes left.

The Wahine improved to 14-10 overall and 8-3 in the Big West. CSUN fell to 9-14 and 4-5.

Deja Williams hit a jumper for CSUN to close it to 62-61 before Julissa Tago hit two free throws with 38 seconds left to put the Wahine lead at 64-61.

Atwell hit another pair of free throws, but then Williams made a 3-pointer, making it 66-64. Williams scored a game-high 32 points.

Myrrah Joseph went to the line with 22 seconds left, and made both free throws, putting UH’s lead back to four.

Williams then went to the line with 17 seconds left, making two of three shots and closing the score to 68-66.

Calhoun, with 15 seconds left, buried two free throws for the final score.

De’Jionae Calloway and Williams combined for 31 first-half points as Cal State Northridge took control early.

Hawaii went on a 14-1 run to end the third quarter trailing just 50-49.

CSUN led early, 6-0, with Calloway scoring two baskets. The Matadors built their lead to 21-9 at the end of the firat quarter, as Calloway scored the last six points of the period.