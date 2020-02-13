comscore Tyler Ota takes the next step into professional golf | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Tyler Ota takes the next step into professional golf

  • By Ann Miller Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Back in high school, Tyler Ota liked to “hang around the smart kids to pick their brain and learn how to learn.” On the golf course, he has put himself in position to learn from the best pros and amateurs. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 12, 2020

Scroll Up