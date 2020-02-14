1 injured in crash with city ambulance in Kailua

A city ambulance was involved in a crash with a large truck today, leaving one person injured in Kailua, a Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman said.
The crash happened about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Keolu Drive and Kalanianaole Highway.
Shayne Enright, Emergency Services Department spokeswoman, said one person from the tree trimming truck was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No other injuries were reported.
She said the ambulance was responding to a call with lights and sirens at the time of the crash. It was not immediately clear how it happened.
Police said traffic was not impacted by the accident.
