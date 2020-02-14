Coast Guard continues search for 2 fishermen swept into ocean off Hawaii island

The search continues today for two fishermen presumed to have been swept into the ocean off of the southeast coast of Hawaii island.

Jaymes Oyama, 63 and friend Jay Jara, 37, were reported overdue early Thursday after they they failed to return from fishing at Whittington Beach Park in Naalehu.

The Coast Guard said the two men reportedly were dressed in street clothes when they went fishing at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Both were expected to return before midnight.

The Coast Guard and Hawaii County Fire Department launched a search for them after Oyama’s family member reported the two overdue.

Responders located their vehicles at the beach park and their gear onshore in the breaking surf zone.

The Coast Guard searched for Oyama and Jara throughout the night.

The Coast Guard dispatched its cutter Joseph Gerczak, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick, who added that U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft were also assisting in the search.

Firefighters resumed their search at dawn today.

The weather conditions at the scene were seas of up to 11 feet and 28 mph winds Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center at 842-2600.