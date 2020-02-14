Kauai councilman Brun injures man, boy after vehicle crosses center line

Kauai police confirmed today that the driver of a 2010 gray Hyundai Genesis that crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck Feb. 7, injuring a 6-year-old boy and a man, was Kauai County Councilman Arthur Brun.

Brun is scheduled for trial on March 16 in another case in which he is charged with first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and first-degree failure to stop a motor vehicle, both Class C felonies.

On Feb. 7, the 48-year-old councilman from Waimea was heading north on Kapaa Bypass Road in the area of mile marker 5 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2006 white Ford F-150 heading south, police said.

A 6-year-old Wailua boy, who was the passenger in a white Ford F-150, was treated by medics on scene and taken to Wilcox Hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ford driver, a 49-year-old Wailua man, was treated and released at the scene.

Police said in a news release: “There appeared to be no indications of driver impairment.”

Brun was cited for crossing the double yellow line and driving without insurance, police said.

Medics treated Brun on scene and transported him to Wilcox for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Oct. 29, he allegedly assaulted a police officer with his vehicle in Lihue while trying to flee during a traffic stop.

He was stopped in front of the Lihue Post Office, and allegedly fled in a silver Honda sedan, striking an officer.

Police pursued the sedan to Kauai Beach Drive where they stopped and arrested him.

He was released after posting $10,000 bail.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to a conflict of interest, the matter was transferred to the state Attorney General, and a deputy prosecuting attorney from Kona is handling the matter instead of the Kauai County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brun is still listed as a councilman on the county’s website, and as committee chairman of the council’s Parks & Recreation and Transportation Committee.