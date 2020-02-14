Maui dog competing in Hallmark Channel special

The Maui Humane Society will be rooting for Boogie, one of its adopted rescues, on the Hallmark Channel’s “2020 American Rescue Dog Show” this weekend.

Boogie, a small black dog that arrived at the Maui Humane Society last spring with a life-threatening medical condition, is now one of the contenders in the show’s Best in Underbite category.

The Society’s veterinary staff performed a risky surgery on Boogie, which required the insertion of a liver shunt. Fortunately, he recovered, and was placed in a foster home for recovery. His foster mother, Jamie-Sue West, a volunteer at the Society, eventually adopted him.

West has fostered nearly 80 animals over two years, but Boogie became her first “foster failure.”

”We love our volunteers and foster families and we are so happy for Boogie and his mom Jamie Sue,” said Steve MacKinnon, CEO, Maui Humane Society, in a news release. “We wish them both the best of luck as they compete in the 2020 American Rescue Dog Show this weekend and we hope it serves as another example why anyone considering getting a pet should always consider adoption first.”

The Hallmark Channel’s two-night special spotlights dogs adopted from shelters and rescue organizations, with a mission of celebrating their quirky and hilarious traits.

Winners will be crowned in each of the 10 categories: Best in Belly Rubs, Couch Potato, Ears, Senior, Snoring, Special needs, Talking, Wiggling, Wrinkles, and Best in Underbite.

Winners from each group will then face off in the finals, where a panel of celebrity judges will choose the Best in Rescue winner.

This year’s celebrity judges are pet rescue advocates Gabby Douglas, Kevin Frazier, Jennie Garth, Sandra Lee and Melissa Peterman. The presenting sponsor, Pedigree, will provide $100,000 in grants to the winners’ shelters or rescues through its foundation.

The “2020 American Rescue Dog Show” airs on the Hallmark Channel at 6 p.m., Hawaii time, on Sunday and Monday.