Winter weather in Hawaii remains hot

It is shaping up to be a warm winter.

In Kahului Friday, the high temperature set a record for the date.

The mercury hit 87 degrees, breaking the old record of 86 set in 2018.

In Honolulu Thursday, the high also reached 87, tying the record set in 2018, according to the National Weather Service.

And in Hilo on Wednesday, the high of 86 degrees tied the record for the date set in 2016.

High pressure building to the northeast will bring robust tradewinds across the state through the weekend, the weather service said. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with most leeward locations remaining dry.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for channels and nearshore waters until 6 a.m. Monday.

Star-Advertiser staff