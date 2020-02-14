Woman driving without headlights leads Hawaii police to car break-in arrest

Marie Aiona was allegedly driving with her headlights off when Hawaii island patrol officers stopped her early Thursday morning, which led to felony charges today.

Officers were investigating a car break-in at 3:45 a.m. in Waimea on Mamalahoa Highway, when they encountered the 35-year-old Waimea woman driving without illuminated headlights on Kahilu Road.

The officers saw items in Aiona’s vehicle that matched the description of the stolen items that had just been reported.

They arrested her on suspicion of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

After obtaining a search warrant, they recovered some of the victims’ property, an illegal switchblade and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police charged Aiona Friday with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, possession of prohibited switchblades and drug paraphernalia.

Her bail was set at $11,025.