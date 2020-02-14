Off the News: A copper rose for love that lasts

The crafting of “forever roses” is now an annual Valentine’s Day tradition for Honolulu Community College students enrolled in a sheet metal and plastics technology program. Read more

The crafting of “forever roses” is now an annual Valentine’s Day tradition for Honolulu Community College students enrolled in a sheet metal and plastics technology program. With an assist from high-tech tools, such as a plasma cutter, and applying their own hand-crimping creativity, students transform sheets of copper into wilt-free flowers.

Single stems and bouquets will be sold today at HCC’s sheet metal shop as a fundraiser for the certificate program. Its graduates gain entry to the Hawaii sheet metal workers apprenticeship program. A copper rose is $15, or four for $50. Cash only. Customers are limited to four roses each.

Cruise ships and the coronavirus

Cruise-ship industry leaders are feeling their own effects from the coronavirus outbreak, and the cancellations and sobering images of sick passengers can’t feel very good. But they do have some experience with this: Respiratory illness from viral infections are among the most frequently reported cases, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a specific Vessel Sanitation Program as an preventive mechanism.

At this point, though, the best medicine is quarantine — and patience.