Hawaiians sue state over use of Mauna Kea Access Road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiians sue state over use of Mauna Kea Access Road

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.

Three Native Hawaiian beneficiaries sued the state Thursday, alleging that Mauna Kea Access Road is Hawaiian homelands property that’s being misused and mismanaged without proper compensation to the Hawaiian Homes Commission and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Read more

