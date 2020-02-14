Newspaper chain McClatchy files for bankruptcy

By Katie Robertson

and Marc Tracy

New York Times

It was a thriving family business that got its start in 1857 as a four-page newspaper for residents of Sacramento, Calif., in the wake of the gold rush. Now McClatchy Co., publisher of The Sacramento Bee, The Miami Herald and 28 other dailies across the country, has filed for bankruptcy and is expected to be run by a New York hedge fund.

In a Chapter 11 filing in New York on Thursday, McClatchy, one of the largest news publishers in the United States, said it planned to restructure its pension obligations and address more than $700 million in debt. Its newsrooms in 14 states would continue operating as usual during bankruptcy proceedings, the company said.

Under the plan, hedge fund Chatham Asset Management, a major lender and shareholder for the chain, would operate McClatchy as a private company. McClatchy went public in 1988.

If the Chapter 11 plan gains court approval, McClatchy would become the latest newspaper company to fall under the control of Wall Street investors, an unlikely relationship that has become more common as the financial industry seeks to wring profits from an ailing business.

Craig Forman, president and chief executive of McClatchy, said in a statement that the company’s reorganization plan would allow it to continue to “produce strong local journalism essential to the communities we serve.”

McClatchy has struggled with debt for more than a decade, after it acquired a rival newspaper chain, Knight-Ridder, for $4.5 billion in 2006. Then came the recession and a sharp decline in revenue that accompanied the rise of digital media, a one-two punch that destabilized the industry. In November, McClatchy announced a plan to end its Saturday print editions by the end of 2020.

The state of the business is dismal. Roughly one- quarter of the newspapers in the United States, most of them weeklies, have been shut down since 2004, and about 50% of newspaper jobs have been eliminated in that time. Daily weekday print circulation for newspapers nationwide has plummeted by about 50 million in the past 15 years.

The migration of classified notices to the internet and a steep drop in overall advertising revenue have not helped. Digital ads are less lucrative than print ads, and brands large and small have chosen to spend a large portion of their digital marketing budgets on Google, Facebook and other dominant platforms.

As a whole, the industry was caught off guard by the rapidly changing demands of its customers, who now prefer to get their news on laptops, smartphones and other digital devices. With so much news available online free of charge, revenue from digital subscriptions has failed to make up for the money lost when readers got out of the habit of reading print newspapers. Against this backdrop the financial industry, on the lookout for distressed assets, saw an opportunity.

Private equity giant Fortress Investment Group is the manager of the nation’s largest newspaper chain, Gannett, former owner of The Honolulu Advertiser. The Advertiser was acquired by the Honolulu Star-Bulletin in 2010 and is now the Honolulu Star- Advertiser.

A $1.4 billion pension pot for more than 24,000 McClatchy employees has weighed heavily on the company. In November, McClatchy disclosed that it did not believe it would be able to make a mandatory $124 million contribution to its pension plan in 2020.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that McClatchy had frozen some pension payments while it tried to get a bailout from the government’s pension insurer, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., after the Internal Revenue Service denied a request for a waiver of its obligations. The company said in its filing Thursday that it expected to hand over the management of its pension plan to PBGC.