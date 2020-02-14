On the Move: Rose, Codiga and Hughes
Anthology has announced a promotion and two new hires.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Anthology has announced a promotion and two new hires:
>> Robert Rose to senior account supervisor, advertising group, from account supervisor. He joined Anthology in 2016.
>> Kristin Codiga as senior account supervisor, digital group. Codiga previously served as an account director and director of client services with WHM Creative.
>> Malia Hughes as receptionist, administrative group. Hughes previously served as a substitute teacher in the Seattle Public Schools district.
Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree