On the Move: Rose, Codiga and Hughes

Anthology has announced a promotion and two new hires:

>> Robert Rose to senior account supervisor, advertising group, from account supervisor. He joined Anthology in 2016.

>> Kristin Codiga as senior account supervisor, digital group. Codiga previously served as an account director and director of client services with WHM Creative.

>> Malia Hughes as receptionist, administrative group. Hughes previously served as a substitute teacher in the Seattle Public Schools district.

