Former Hawaii player, coach Bob Nash’s career started as walk-on and a ride along

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Bob Nash would not have been a fifth of Hawaii basketball’s “Fabulous Five,” nor married the love of his life, nor been the Detroit Pistons’ first-round pick in 1972, nor enjoyed a long coaching career, nor been inducted into UH’s Circle of Honor if it had not been for transportation from a childhood friend’s family. Read more

