Mililani edges No. 2 seed Kapolei in boys state soccer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mililani edges No. 2 seed Kapolei in boys state soccer

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.

Defense was the name of the game and Mililani was fortunate to knock off Kapolei 1-0 in the Division I quarterfinals of The Queen’s Medical Center/HHSAA Boys Soccer State Championships on Thursday night. Read more

