Sports

University takes the slow road to states in beating HBA in ILH Division II

  By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Ostin Taylor scored 12 points and Jake Flores hit five of his six free-throw attempts in the final five minutes as University outlasted Hawaii Baptist 47-40 to earn a Division II state-tournament berth. Read more

Scoreboard

