1 arrested in connection with midday Makiki shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
1 arrested in connection with midday Makiki shooting

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A Lexus, pictured above, was riddled with bullets in the parking lot behind the mall on Pensacola Street between Young and South King streets.

  • PHOTOS COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two male persons of interest who were in the area of a shooting in Makiki this morning that injured a young child and an adult.

Police arrested one of two suspects today in connection with a Makiki shooting in the middle of the day this week that resulted in injuries to a 1-year-old boy.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at 1:30 a.m. at 2246 Date St. on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder. The second male suspect remains at large today.

The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. Thursday near a parking lot at the rear of a small two-story retail building at the corner of Pensacola and Young streets. Two vehicles in the parking lot were damaged by gunfire.

Three adults and two boys, ages 8 months and 1 year, were inside a Ford Explorer that was hit by bullets. One of the adults and the 1-year-old were injured by shattered glass.

Police said there were two male people of interest who fled the scene, one riding a bicycle and the other walking.

Police did not reveal a motive for the shooting.

