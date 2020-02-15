1 arrested in connection with midday Makiki shooting

Police arrested one of two suspects today in connection with a Makiki shooting in the middle of the day this week that resulted in injuries to a 1-year-old boy.
A 20-year-old man was arrested at 1:30 a.m. at 2246 Date St. on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder. The second male suspect remains at large today.
The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. Thursday near a parking lot at the rear of a small two-story retail building at the corner of Pensacola and Young streets. Two vehicles in the parking lot were damaged by gunfire.
Three adults and two boys, ages 8 months and 1 year, were inside a Ford Explorer that was hit by bullets. One of the adults and the 1-year-old were injured by shattered glass.
Police said there were two male people of interest who fled the scene, one riding a bicycle and the other walking.
Police did not reveal a motive for the shooting.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.