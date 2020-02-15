Hawaii island police investigating discovery of body near Hilo

Police have opened an investigation after a body was discovered near Hilo.
The body was found about 8:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Wailuku Drive. Police closed the road by Wainaku and Keawe for an investigation. Police are withholding the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.
Police said the body is not related to the investigation of the disappearance of Megan Funderburk, an Oregon woman who has been missing since Sunday.
Police said today they are still searching for Funderburk.
