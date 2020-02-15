Kapaa faces Hawaii Prep for boys state soccer Division II title

The defending champion from Kauai will take on a recent soccer powerhouse from the Big Island in the boys state soccer Division II championship today. Read more

Kapaa, which won its third D-II state soccer title last year, defeated Seabury Hall 3-0 in one semifinal on Friday at the Waipio Soccer Complex’s main stadium.

In the other semifinal, Hawaii Preparatory Academy edged Big Island Interscholastic Federation rival Kamehameha-Hawaii 1-0. HPA won D-II state titles in 2016 and 2017 and shared a D-I title with Baldwin in 2018.

Kapaa (10-0-2) will face Hawaii Prep (12-3-0) for the Division II title 5 p.m. today at the main stadium.

Kapaa 3, Seabury Hall 0

The top-seeded Warriors got second half goals from Kellen O’Rourk (59th minute), Keanu Brown (62nd), La’a Gonsalves (66th) to beat the Spartans.

Hawaii Prep 1, Kamehameha-Hawaii 0

Noah Balaam scored the lone goal in the 45th minute as the second-seeded Ka Makani defeated the Warriors

Kamehameha-Hawaii (11-5-1) will play Seabury Hall (2-10-0) for third place in Division II 3 p.m. today on field 18.