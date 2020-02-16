Firefighters extinguish blaze on South Beretania Street in Makiki

Police have reopened South Beretania Street after it was closed this afternoon for a building fire.
The fire started shortly before 4 p.m. at 819 S. Beretania St. At least nine fire units, including six engines, a ladder truck, and a rescue company were sent to the scene, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
At 4:30 p.m., firefighters were still going in and out of the building, and a fire hose lay across the roadway. Numerous police officers and an ambulance were also at the scene.
Firefighters said the fire was extinguished by 5:15 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.