Firefighters extinguish blaze on South Beretania Street in Makiki

Police have reopened South Beretania Street after it was closed this afternoon for a building fire.

The fire started shortly before 4 p.m. at 819 S. Beretania St. At least nine fire units, including six engines, a ladder truck, and a rescue company were sent to the scene, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

At 4:30 p.m., firefighters were still going in and out of the building, and a fire hose lay across the roadway. Numerous police officers and an ambulance were also at the scene.

Firefighters said the fire was extinguished by 5:15 p.m.