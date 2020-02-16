comscore Firefighters extinguish blaze on South Beretania Street in Makiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters extinguish blaze on South Beretania Street in Makiki

  • By Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:00 pm
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene of this afternoon’s fire.

  • COURTESY HONOLULU.GOV Firefighters respond today to a building fire on South Beretania Street near Ward Avenue.

Police have reopened South Beretania Street after it was closed this afternoon for a building fire.

The fire started shortly before 4 p.m. at 819 S. Beretania St. At least nine fire units, including six engines, a ladder truck, and a rescue company were sent to the scene, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

At 4:30 p.m., firefighters were still going in and out of the building, and a fire hose lay across the roadway. Numerous police officers and an ambulance were also at the scene.

Firefighters said the fire was extinguished by 5:15 p.m.

