Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

>> Environmental, Agricultural and Cultural Preservation Committee meets 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chamber to discuss bill restricting use and sale of single-use plastic, disposable foodware.

>> Kula Community Association convenes 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kula Community Center, with pupu at 6:30 p.m. Agenda includes Ian Hirokawa of Department of Land and Natural Resources discussing upcoming auction of East Maui watershed leases and update on proposed expansion of AEP wind farm on Ulupa­lakua Ranch land.

>> Board of Water Supply meets 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Kalana Pukui for DLNR presentation on auction of four East Maui water leases and updates on temporary investigative group report and Maui Land & Pineapple Co.’s source water delivery agreement with Department of Water Supply.

>> Blood Bank of Hawaii: Blood drives from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at J. Walter Cameron Center, 8 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Maui High School gym, 8 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Wednesday at Baldwin High School multipurpose room, 10:45 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at Kihei Community Center and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Kamehameha Schools Maui. Must be at least 18 (16- and 17-year-olds accepted with parent/legal guardian consent). Info and appointments: 848-4770 or Bloodbanktough.org.

>> Maui Hawai‘i History Day Fair: Hawai‘i Council for the Humanities presents a competition featuring work by students from Baldwin, Maui, Sacred Hearts and St. Anthony high schools Saturday at UH Maui College, with displays on view at 12:30 p.m. and awards ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

>> Philippine Consulate outreach: Online reservations are being taken for Philippine Consulate mobile outreach on Maui for passport renewal, dual citizenship, authentication and other consular services offered Saturday and Feb. 23 at Maui County Business Resource Center in the Maui Mall. All applicants, regardless of age, must register for an appointment at eventbrite.com (search “Philippine Consulate”). Info: 270-7791.

>> Tax clinics: Goodwill Hawaii is offering free tax filing services for low-income individuals or households who earned $56,000 or less in 2019 and do not own a home or business. Clinics are being held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month at Goodwill office, 250 Alamaha St., Suite N-16B, Kahului. Info and appointments: higoodwill.org or 836-0313.

EVENTS

>> Makawao Third Friday Town Party: Monthly event returns with food, entertainment, assorted booths and more, 6-9 p.m. Friday at Eddie Tam Memorial Park, with shuttle service from Makawao Hongwanji. Parking at the park and hongwanji is $5. Town merchants and Makawao History Museum will be open. Info: makawaotownparty@gmail.com or makawaotownparty.com.

>> Super American Circus: With a superhero theme and thrilling performers including high-wire walker Blake Wallenda, aerialist and “America’s Got Talent” finalist Matthew Richardson, ”AGT” acrobatic team Chicago Boyz, clown Martin Espana on the four-story Wheel of Danger and more, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 23 at Baldwin High School Auditorium, Wailuku. Tickets purchased online (superamericancircus.com) or by phone (941-870-7444) start at $16 for children, $32 for adults; prices higher at the box office, which opens one hour before showtime; $99 family tickets (two adults, three kids) available online only.

MUSIC

>> Kukahi 2020: Keali‘i Reichel and his Halau Ke‘alaokamaile perform mele, chant and dance in his last Kukahi presentation at 2 and 7:30 p.m. today at MACC’s Castle Theater. Pre-show festivities in Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard include Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble and local craft vendors. Tickets: $12-$85.

>> Concert at the Shops: Mark Yamanaka performs a free concert from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Shops at Wailea, with $5 special-event parking benefiting Maui Food Innovation Center.

>> Tempa & Naor: Soul/folk duo perform original music and eclectic covers with Kevin Garland, Earl South, David Fraser, Stevan Holt and Michael Elam at 7 p.m. Saturday, with Desirae Garcia opening at 6 p.m., at Maui Coffee Attic, Wailuku. Tickets: $15 at mauicoffeeattic.com.

>> Winter Pops: Renowned slack-key master Keola Beamer and kumu hula Moanalani Beamer perform with Maui Pops Orchestra at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Tickets: $22-$60

STAGE

>> “As You Like It”: MHS Saber Theatre presents a family-friendly version of Shakespeare’s rom-com with music by MHS Music Club at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Feb. 28, and 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 29, at Maui High School Building B Courtyard, Kahului. Tickets: $5 (free for children 5 and under) at the door and mauihighschoolfoundation.com.

EXHIBITS

>> 2020 Annual Juried Exhibition: Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center presents works by 39 Maui artists 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, through Friday, at 2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao. Free admission. Info: huinoeau.com.

>> “The Woodworker’s Journey, Concept to Creation”: New works by 25 artists from Hawaii and the mainland on display at MACC’s Schaefer International Gallery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, through Feb. 23. Free admission.

FARMERS MARKET

SOUTH MAUI

>> Farmers Market Maui: Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 61 S. Kihei Road. Call 875-0949.

>> Lipoa Street Farmers Market: Open 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Call 357-4564.

CENTRAL MAUI

>> Maui Fresh Farmers Market: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Kahului. Visit queenkaahumanucenter.com.

>> Maui Swap Meet: Open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at University of Hawaii Maui College, Kahului. Call 244-3100.

WEST MAUI

>> Farmers Market Maui: Open 7-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3636 Lower Honoapiilani Road, Honokowai. Call 669-7004.

UPCOUNTRY/EAST MAUI

>> Upcountry Farmers Market: Open 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, rain or shine, at Kulamalu Town Center. Visit upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

>> Makawao Marketplace: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 3654 Baldwin Ave. Call 280-5516.

>> La‘akea Village: Open 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 639 Baldwin Ave., Paia. Call 579-8398.

>> Hana Fresh Market: Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 4590 Hana Highway, Hana. Call 248-7515.

>> ONO Organic Farms Farmers Market: Open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily in downtown Hana, next to the gas station. Call 248-7779.

>> Maui Nui Farm Farmers Market: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Maui Nui Farm, 151 Pulehunui Road, Kula. Call 280-6166.

