comscore Jim Nabors’ former Diamond Head home to undergo transformation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Jim Nabors’ former Diamond Head home to undergo transformation

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

Jim Nabors’ former Diamond Head home is undergoing a transformation, but a few of the late star’s special touches will remain. Read more

Previous Story
2 bodies found in separate cases on Big Island
Next Story
Vital statistics - Feb. 7-13, 2020

Scroll Up