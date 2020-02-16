comscore Hawaii baseball team bounces back to devour North Dakota State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball team bounces back to devour North Dakota State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

Hawaii baseball fans are rewarded with free tacos every time the Rainbow Warriors score two or more runs in a game at Les Murakami Stadium. On Saturday, it was a fiesta. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 15, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 16, 2020

Scroll Up