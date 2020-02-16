Hawaii baseball team bounces back to devour North Dakota State

Hawaii baseball fans are rewarded with free tacos every time the Rainbow Warriors score two or more runs in a game at Les Murakami Stadium. On Saturday, it was a fiesta. Read more

Hawaii baseball fans are rewarded with free tacos every time the Rainbow Warriors score two or more runs in a game at Les Murakami Stadium.

On Saturday, it was a fiesta.

Three UH pitchers had dart-fling accuracy and the ’Bows offense came alive in a 10-2 victory over North Dakota State.

The ’Bows rebounded from Friday’s 3-1 loss by producing double-digit runs for the first time in 20 games dating to last April.

“That was a pretty quality bounceback from a mature group,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said. “Nobody was satisfied with our offensive performance (Friday) night. To do what we did today, it shows the type of team we can become.”

>> PHOTOS: Hawaii vs. North Dakota State

Aaron Davenport, Cade Halemanu and Carter Loewen combined on a six-hitter while striking out 13 and walking none. The ’Bows have issued four walks in four games this season.

In throwing sessions leading to his second start, Davenport worked on a change-up to complement his biting curveball. “He can’t go curveball every time,” catcher Tyler Murray said. “When we hide that curveball and use the change-up more, it helps the curveball.”

With UH leading 6-2 in the fifth, the bases full of Bison, and the tying run at the plate, Davenport worked the count to 2-2 against right-hitting Bennett Hostetler. “I knew it was a crucial pitch,” Davenport said. “I knew I had to leave them stranded.”

Davenport threw a curveball that caught the edge of the plate for a called third strike.

“He didn’t have a curve early on,” said Trapasso, who doubles as the pitching coach. “He was able to go the first three, four innings without it. That’s a mark of a good pitcher. He doesn’t have it all game, then on a 2-2 count with the bases loaded, he throws it for a strike against their best hitter. That was big for him.”

Davenport allowed two runs and struck out eight in six innings. Halemanu, unveiling his new delivery, pitched two scoreless innings. Loewen blanked the Bison in the ninth.

During fall training, Halemanu shortened his delivery, particularly tightening the back side of his motion. Combined with his over-the-top delivery, the tweak quickened his fastball to 92 mph and provided better command of his change-up. Halemanu modeled his motion to Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito. “He’s changed it in a big way,” Trapasso said.

The ’Bows cobbled runs in myriad ways. They scored four runs on just one hit in the fourth inning to break a 2-all tie. First baseman Alex Baeza and shortstop Kole Kaler each drove in three runs. Dustin Demeter smacked his second homer of the season, a 340-foot drive over the second wall in right field.

“I focused in on the approach,” Demeter said. “When you get your pitch, get a good swing on it.”

Demeter, a fourth-year junior, missed the 2019 season after undergoing surgery on both hips. Demeter said he added about 10 pounds of “man weight.” He said the “work in the weight room is paying off.”

Demeter’s success has had a residual impact on Baeza. “Hitting behind Dustin, he’s seeing the ball as well as anybody right now. They’re not really giving him much. They have to come after me. I like how it’s working out right now.”

Scotty Scott, who played right field after three games in left, had three hits, scored three runs, and made an acrobatic catch that concluded when he struck the wall in right-center.

“We’ve got a no-fly zone out there,” Scott said. “I know (Davenport) is working hard. If he gives up a big fly, it’s my job to run it down. It’s helping out our teammates.”

Scott, who usually consumes an energy drink before each game, has received an added boost this weekend. On Friday, he received a text from his father, Richard “Scotty” Scott III.

“He texted me on the plane (leaving Houston),” Scott said. “He said, ‘Hey, save me a seat, I’m coming (to Hawaii).’ Getting two hits in the first game (on Friday), it was really emotional. I play the game for him and my grandpa, who loved baseball. My grandpa is not around anymore. My dad would give anything to play baseball again. The second thing he would give anything is to watch me play baseball. I can’t appreciate that enough. He coached me my whole life. For him to come out and watch me is a cool thing.”