Ramos grand slam lifts Rainbow Wahine softball team to split

Hawaii senior Angelique Ramos hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the top of the seventh inning and the Rainbow Wahine softball team held off Sacramento State for a 6-5 win on Saturday in the Golden State Classic in Lake Elsinore, Calif.

UH (3-6) also got home runs from senior Callee Heen and freshman Lepepaina Matavao to give the Wahine a split of a doubleheader. Sophomore Isabella Dino (2-3) gave up five runs on 10 hits in a complete-game win.

The Wahine started the day with a 10-3 loss to San Jose State. UH took a 3-0 lead powered by home runs by Nawai Kaupe and Sammie Ofoia only to have the Spartans take the lead with a five-run third inning and pull away. Ashley Murphy (1-3) took the loss for UH, which closes the tournament today with games against Bradley and Loyola Marymount.

Hawaii Pacific women clinch share of PacWest basketball title

Abbey Noblett scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team clinched a share of the PacWest Conference regular-season championship with a 72-60 win over Biola on Saturday in La Mirada, Calif.

Starr Rivera contributed 21 points in HPU’s 19th consecutive win. The Sharks (23-1, 18-0 PWC), ranked fifth and seventh in the national polls, will be the top seed in the PacWest tournament set for March 7-9 in San Rafael, Calif.

Jazz Benn scored a game-high 27 points for Biola (16-9, 12-7).

>> Allie Navarette scored 27 points to lead Hawaii Hilo to a 61-56 win over Academy of Art in San Rafael, Calif.

Navarette finished with 18 rebounds, Makayla Tablit contributed 11 points and the Vulcans (9-14, 8-11 PacWest) earned a split of their four-game road trip.

>> Concordia Irvine held Chaminade to its lowest point total since 2012 in a 73-33 win in Irvine, Calif.

Lanie James led four Eagles in double figures with 17 points. Destiny Castro finished with 15 points for the Silverswords (4-21, 4-15).

Concordia rallies past Chaminade

Concordia Irvine’s Darius Lee hit a go-ahead jumper with 12 seconds left and the Eagles rallied to a 72-70 win over the Chaminade men’s basketball team on Saturday in Irvine, Calif.

Chaminade (15-9, 13-6 PacWest) led 70-62 with 2:11 left but committed five turnovers down the stretch and missed a layup with six seconds left. Tyler Cartaino and Kendall Small led the Silverswords with 15 point each. Lee finished with a game-high 19 points for the Eagles (19-7, 12-4).

>> Academy of Art shot 71% from the field in the first half on its way to a 91-74 win over Hawaii Hilo in San Rafael, Calif.

The Urban Knights (10-15, 8-10 PacWest) shot 64% for the game. Elisha Duplechan, Sasa Vuksanovic and Kupaa Harrison scored 17 points each for the Vulcans (11-12, 9-10).

>> Biola broke away with a 16-2 run early in the second half to defeat Hawaii Pacific 69-55 in La Mirada, Calif.

Ronald Blain led the Sharks (9-15, 7-11 PWC) with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Alex Wright scored 18 points for the Eagles (14-11, 10-9).

Wahine win 3 events at Boise State

Hawaii won two individual events and a relay at the Boise State Challenge track and field meet Saturday in Nampa, Idaho.

Junior Kristen LaCosse won the long jump by nearly 2 inches with a jump of 18 feet, 9.75 inches. She also ran the program’s second-fastest 60-meter dash (7.69 seconds) during a heat Friday, then finished second in Saturday’s final in 7.73.

Freshman Rebecca DeKay won the 3,000-meter race in 10 minutes, 17.10 seconds, edging Nevada’s Carli Corpus (10:18.88). The Wahine 1,600-meter relay team of LaCosse, seniors Teuila Gardner and Natasha Currence and freshman Sarriah Brown finished first in 3:54.46, the seventh-fastest indoor time in program history.