Ramos grand slam lifts Rainbow Wahine softball team to split

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii senior Angelique Ramos hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the top of the seventh inning and the Rainbow Wahine softball team held off Sacramento State for a 6-5 win on Saturday in the Golden State Classic in Lake Elsinore, Calif. Read more

