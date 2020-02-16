No. 1 Hawaii volleyball team puts on another impressive show

The line stretched out to the dark of the parking lot next to venerable Malin Burnham Pavilion on the campus of Leland Stanford Junior University. Read more

STANFORD, Calif. >> The line stretched out to the dark of the parking lot next to venerable Malin Burnham Pavilion on the campus of Leland Stanford Junior University. More than 100 people waiting, hoping to get in to see Saturday night’s men’s volleyball match between Hawaii and Stanford.

Burnham Pavilion, a.k.a. Stanford Pavilion, a.k.a. the old gym at Stanford was built in 1921 and with an official capacity of 1,436. So those stuck in the queue were pretty much out of luck while 1,414 officially were allowed in.

Those fortunate enough to make it in on Saturday saw another impressive outing by the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors.

Hawaii (14-0) claimed its 12th sweep of the season — seventh straight — with a 25-23, 25-13, 25-20 victory over No. 11 Stanford (5-7). The Warriors now will take a week off before exhibition matches against Nittaidai of Japan on Feb. 26 and 28.

And then the big ones: two matches at home against the only other unbeaten team left, No. 2 BYU. The Cougars (13-0) have Mountain Pacific Sports Federation matches at home against USC on Feb. 22 and at Stanford on Feb. 29 before they come to Hawaii for two on March 5 and 6.

“I think we’re still a work in progress, but certainly appreciate the effort,” Hawaii coach Charlie Wade said. “This is not an easy place to win. Happy to get out of here with two wins.”

On Saturday, Stanford challenged Hawaii in Set 1, closing to 24-23, before senior hitter Colton Cowell ended it with one of his 11 kills. In Set 2, the Warriors jumped out to a quick lead at 7-2 and really never were challenged.

The third set was close again, but Hawaii always seemed in control. It was the first time since 2006 that the Warriors swept the series with their former MPSF rival here at Stanford.

Cowell had a perfect hitting night, with no errors on 18 swings, and added three of the team’s seven aces. Senior opposite Rado Parapunov also had 11 kills, suffering a minor ankle injury late in the third set. After the match, he said he thought he’d be fine.

“That first set is extremely critical,” Cowell said. “How you start doesn’t always dictate how you finish, but it certainly allows for momentum to be built. And for us to win that first set, especially close like that, and to execute our game plan was extremely significant in the win tonight.”

Parapunov said that Cowell, who came to Hawaii as an undersized walk-on, is now one of the best players in NCAA volleyball.

“In my personal opinion, he’s the best outside (hitter) in the country,” Parapunov said. “He has some elements that not everybody has. He’s one of the most important reasons why we’re so good.

“A lot of people talk what they’ll do, and he did it. He came from Maui to the best outside in the country. He flies. He’s a beast that I’m thankful that is on my side.”

Another beast is Parapunov.

“He’s incredible,” Cowell said. “He’s going to be a national team guy for years to come for Bulgaria. I believe right now he’s the best player in the country. He brings so much energy for us, so much leadership. He absolutely demolishes the ball and has really rounded out his game.”

The Warriors finished with eight blocks but none in the first set. Their serving improved over the night before, coming in at .877 with nine errors.

“Pleased with that,” Wade said about the improvement in serving. “Something we talked about. We had a nice practice session here earlier today. It’s good to see that translate into the match.”

Assuming BYU stays at No. 2, that first weekend in March should be a lot of fun.

“We’re extremely excited for BYU,” Cowell said. “They’re playing great volleyball. They have all the right pieces to be really successful. And we’re really looking forward to getting back into the gym and training and developing a well-thought-through scouting report and executing that once we step on the floor with them.”

Said Parapuvov, “We have three weeks to prepare for BYU and do our best. BYU is an amazing team with amazing players who can play very good volleyball at a very high level.”

Junior opposite Jaylen Jasper, son of former Hawaii quarterback Ivin, led the Cardinal with 10 kills.