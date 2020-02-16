Punahou tops Mililani to repeat as Division I boys soccer champion

Punahou survived a frantic late second half of soccer to hold off Mililani 3-2 and capture the school’s 22nd trophy and second in a row on the state’s biggest high school stage. Read more

It was a precarious 2-1 lead for the Buffanblu (11-1-1) until the 78th minute, when Johnnie Dodge converted a penalty kick after a Trojans infraction by goalkeeper Nicholas Gaston to virtually seal the win in the Division I final of The Queen’s Medical Center/HHSAA Boys Soccer Championships.

Teams leading 3-1 with such little time left usually have it in the bag, and Punahou did, but the Trojans — who had been pushing for the equalizer all second half — put a mini shock into the packed stadium when Seth Uson banged home a 40-yarder with just six seconds showing on the stopped clock for the final 3-2 count.

Throughout the whole second half, despite Punahou’s edge in field position, Mililani pushed and pushed for the equalizer, but to no avail. Twice, the Trojans had golden chances in front on headers by Kyle Foss and Joshua Ishizaka on crosses from Jvon Cunningham and Jacob Nakasone but couldn’t get it in.

“It was definitely difficult fighting off those waves,” Buffanblu striker Dominic Gusman said. “But our defense did a great job. They played amazing. Really held it down. We got that penalty at the end and it seemed like icing on the cake, but that banger they got made that penalty kick we got actually mean something. It’s nice to get the win.”

Led by the defensive work of the Buffanblu’s Treyden Buder-Nakasone and Kaeo Wongbusarakum, it was an uphill climb most of the match for Mililani (13-3-1).

Dodge, who scored what turned out to be the winning goal on his birthday, also assisted on Punahou’s first goal by Noah Edwards in the ninth minute for a 1-0 lead.

“Scoring really early helped us and we played with the same intensity the whole time,” Dodge said. “I think that our finish level was very high this tournament.”

Added Gusman, “It was a sweet victory, especially for the seniors. It was nice to get this second in a row. It was a great fight by Mililani out there. Our tactics were on point and our coaches got it absolutely right and our boys gave it 100%.”

The Trojans knotted the score at 1-all in the sixth minute, when Jordan Fernandez was taken down in the penalty area and Liam McGehee pulled the trigger on the PK into the low right corner.

Jacob Moore’s free kick led to Punahou’s go-ahead goal in the 26th minute, when Rayden Daijo headed it home to make it 2-1. That led to the intensely played second half.

“Not many people would have thought that we were going to be here,” Mililani’s Gaston said. “We put in our best effort. Congrats to Punahou. They played a great game.”

Said the Trojans’ Uson: “Punahou is a very intense, very physical team. We had a heckuva game and a good season.”