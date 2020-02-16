comscore Punahou tops Mililani to repeat as Division I boys soccer champion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Punahou tops Mililani to repeat as Division I boys soccer champion

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Punahou survived a frantic late second half of soccer to hold off Mililani 3-2 and capture the school’s 22nd trophy and second in a row on the state’s biggest high school stage. Read more

